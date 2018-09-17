Speech to Text for Parole officer background

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

faces a judge. after two months of pressing. the waay 31 i-team learned more about a parole officer at the center of a triple murder investigation in guntersville. and the mistakes that led up to it. the i-team obtained the personnel file for parole officer brian robinson. he's the parole officer for accused murderer jimmy spencer. we discovered the board considers robinson an "excellent" employee. but spencer who was paroled from a life-long sentence, walked away from a re-entry, arrested on drug charges and nothing was done until he was already in jail again charged with killing three people. waay31's breken terry has been breaking new details on this story since it started.she's live from the franklin county courthouse-- where spencer's wrap sheet dates back to the 80's.people there want to know more about robinson and why action isn't being taken. spencer's parole officer worked as a correctional officer for the state for about 8 years before becoming a parole officer. the pardon and parole board has not told us brian robinson's case load but people here and in guntersville want to know how spencer fell through the cracks. the waay 31 i-team filed an open records request for robinson's personnel file to see if anything like this happened in his other cases. from the documents included in the file, he hasn't. robinson became a parole officer in 2016 after spending almost a decade as a correctional officer.the parole board gave him an "exceeding" expectations mark in may for his work.but he only "met standards" when it came to investigating an offenders personal, social, legal history and current circumstances.b ut he was never written up or disciplined.the situation frustrates franklin county district attorney joey rushing. rushing- i think everyone would like to know the outcome of their investigation because things like this should never happen. police in sardis arrested spencer in june and sent his information to the parole board. but robinson didn't follow up until three weeks later.spencer was already out of jail. robinson's notes show he was talking with spencer from january until the murders in july but it's unclear if he ever knew spencer's location after he walked away from a re-entry program three weeks after his release. rushing- the fact that those were not good enough to have anyone to file a motion or even have a hold put on him is what everybody would like to know the results of what that investigation is. as of now, all we know is robinson is still on the job as the parole board does an internal investigation. rushing- so that's why it's so important we get answers in this case. the only disciplinary action against robinson came when he was a correctional officer.that happened twice because he didn't show up to work.live in franklin