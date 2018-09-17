Speech to Text for Parents of school shooter won't be charged

"he got shot and yeah i saw him crying." that's the reaction from one of the students at blossomwood elementary - a classmate of the student who was shot at school today. waay 31 asked the madison county district attorney's office if the parents of the second grader who shot that gun at school today could face criminal charges.the answer is no. thanks for joining us... im dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside blossomwood elementary school after learning why charges won't be filed. dan, demetria-- i just checked in with huntsville police in the last 10 minutes...they told me the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made... now the school's pretty much empty right now---but it's still unclear if the student who brought the gun to school today will be allowed back here tomorrow---or at anytime in the future. tim gann, madison county asst. district attorney "it was purely reckless conduct." that's what madison county assistant district attorney tim gann told waay 31 about a second grader getting a hold of his parent's gun and bringing it to school. and although the situation could have been deadly gann told us the parents won't face any charges for the child's actions. tim gann, madison county asst. district attorney "we're talking about second graders. there is really no criminal liability for a second grader. unless the parent somehow sent the gun with the second grader there is really no criminal liability for them. " one parent who picked up their child early from school today told us he hopes the parent's learned a lesson about securing their gun... devan ortiz, parent "parents should lock their stuff up. that's what gun safes are for." and while the parents won't face charges for monday's shooting. gann told me that doesn't mean they're off the hook. tim gann, madison county asst. district attorney "the criminal court is not the answer for everything. that's why we have a civil court that holds people accountable for accidents." both gann and the parent we talked to both told us although the situation is scary....accident s do happen. tim gann, madison county asst. district attorney "i myself and frustrated by the fact that a parent was irresponsible and this kind of thing happens. but these kinds of things happen. it was an accidental shooting as far as i know. there was no intentional harm to anyone else. devan ortiz, parent"accident s happen. kids dont know better." in the last month the school district implemented a clear bag policy for sporting events... i reached out to the district's spokesperson to find out if that could soon be a school day policy---he hasn't gotten back with me. i also talked with school board president elisa ferrell by phone today and asked her the same question about clear bags-- she told me it was too early to say---but it will most likely be a topic of discussion in the near future. live in hsv sm