Speech to Text for Lawyer: Possible Charges After Student Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- waay 31 is still working to learn more about the accidental shooting at blossomwood elementary school this morning.... huntsville police said the kid brought in a parent's weapon... we're joined now by mike timberlake.... and what charges could that parent end up facing? thank you . waay 31 is still working to learn more information.