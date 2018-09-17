Speech to Text for Jackson Co. Body Found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

t-v dot com... new information... the jackson county sheriff's office is remaining tight-lipped on details about a body found in jackson county over the weekend. the body was found buried in the woodville area --near county line 86. waay 31's rodneya ross was at a news conference this morning-- where the sheriff discussed the details. rodneya? dan..demetria....sheriff chuck phillips gave little information away but he did confirm there are two suspects in custody on unrelated charges. sheriff phillips says his office was notified of a possible homicide last weekend by another law enforcement agency. upon investigation, search warrants were obtained to search two camping trailers and a mobile home in the woodville area -- those search warrants then led to the discovery of the body late friday night. phillips "we feel sure that it is a person that has been missing or reported missing out of huntsville." phillips says they are still waiting on a positive i-d of the body. meanwhile -- they do have two suspects in custody on unrelated charges but they won't be releasing anymore information until charges have been filed in this case. phillips told me they do believe they know the motive and are confident this is a homicide. reporting live in jackson co, rr waay