Speech to Text for 1 Student Injured in Accidental Shooting

you're looking live at blossomwood elementary school in huntsville. in the last hour, school was dismissed for the day after one student shot another child. we've been following this story you since just before 11 this morning and can tell you this was not a mass shooting and huntsville police say it was an accident. i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... the two newest pieces of information we know about the shooting is that it involved two second graders in the school gymnasium. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the school after spending the day talking to students, parents, police and the school district. dan, demetria--- take a look behind me.you can see there is/is not any police cars left out here...but it wasa different scene when huntsville police, investigators, huntsville fire and rescue and a lot of parents rushed here today just after the shooting. a lot of those parents want to know if the student who brought the gun to school will be expelled.i asked the district that question repeatedly today. including in the last 10 minutes. but still haven't heard back. here's what we know about today's accidental shooting in the gym during pe class. police say one second grader was showing off the gun to another when it went off.chief mark mcmurray called it "quote show and tell" the student who was shot in the hand was transported to huntsville hospital for women and children. we're still working to learn more about his condition and where any teachers were when it happened. one fifth grade student i talked to today told me she was scared when she saw police at the school....and her teacher was told to keep them in her classroom...until parents came to pick students up.... "i didn't think she was going to check me out...i thought i was just going to stay at school and my heart was just like