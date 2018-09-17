Speech to Text for A Few Showers Possible Tuesday

cat food. our new week started with clouds to filter the sun. the clouds have been dry, mostly, but one or two showers popped up on monday afternoon. a small chance for a couple of stray showers will linger through about 6-7 pm. we're on the back edge of the clouds, which will start breaking up on tuesday night. the clouds will stay with us through the night. tuesday morning will still be mostly cloudy. the morning drive will be dry with temperatures in the lower 70s for the kids out at the bus stop. the clouds wil be stubborn and hold on through the afternoon. some spotty showers are possible, especially from i-65 east to the georgia state line and beyond. even amid the clouds, temperatures will warm toward 90 degrees for the high. finally, the clouds will break up tuesday night, setting up a sunny and dry wednesday. clouds will return and thicken up on thursday, bringing a small chance for a few showers. showers will increase in coverage on friday, increasing the odds that you will see at least some rain where you live.