News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Quiet and Hot Today
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you about today's temps and when in the week to expect rain
Posted: Mon Sep 17 10:16:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 10:16:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
88°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Scottsboro
86°
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Most Popular Stories
Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School
One dead in fatal apartment shooting in Huntsville
One dead because of accident on Highway 231
Five Points home raided by FBI agents
Lincoln County inmate dead after being hospitalized
Body found in woods in Jackson County
Lawsuit claims 3M dumped dangerous chemicals into Tennessee River
Elementary school teacher on paid administrative leave
Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
Shoals man attacks girlfriend with various tools over sandwich
Community Events