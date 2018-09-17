Speech to Text for Body Found in Jackson County

heads further north. happening today ... we're expecting to learn more details about a body found in jackson county over the weekend ... the body was found near county road 86 in the woodville area ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know now at this point in the investigation ... jackson county sheriff's office does suspect foul play in this death investigation ... take a look at this video from the scene where the body was found ... sheriff's deputies were executing a missing person search warrant on two campers when they came across the body on county road 86 ... the missing persons investigation lasted one week ... the jackson county sheriff's office ... scottsboro police ... and madison county sheriff's office were all working the case ... and suspected foul play early on ... we know the body found is that of a white male ... and law enforcement officials say an autopsy is needed to identify who the man is ... the sheriff's office told us saturday we could expect to see charges soon ... live in hsv ss waay