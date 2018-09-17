Clear

Deadly Shooting at Huntsville Apartment Complex

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on a shooting at the Westlake Apartment Complex on Sparkman Drive that left one man dead

Posted: Mon Sep 17 05:48:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 05:48:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Deadly Shooting at Huntsville Apartment Complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 continues to follow the breaking news of a deadly shooting here in the rocket city. it happened at the westlake apartment complex on sparkman drive waay-31's will robinson smith is live...and learned this isn't the first deadly shooting at the apartments this year.
