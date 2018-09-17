Speech to Text for Deadly Shooting at Huntsville Apartment Complex

waay 31 continues to follow the breaking news of a deadly shooting here in the rocket city. it happened at the westlake apartment complex on sparkman drive waay-31's will robinson smith is live...and learned this isn't the first deadly shooting at the apartments this year. taking you live to wilmington, north carolina... - right now, 17 people are reported dead due to florence. - more than 506 hundred thousand people in north carolina alone are without power. - officials plan to airlift food and water to wilmington, north carolina, a city of 120,000 people that's cut off from the rest of the state from florence. in wilmington sunday, residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for basic necessities like water. county commission chairman woody white said that because of flooded roads, "there is no access to wilmington."