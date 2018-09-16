News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SUN 9 16 2018 WEATHER
SUN 9 16 2018 WEATHER
Posted: Sun Sep 16 15:31:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 16 15:31:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Smith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
90°
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
81°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Most Popular Stories
One dead because of accident on Highway 231
Five Points home raided by FBI agents
Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
Child falls through bleachers at Sheffield football stadium
Body found in woods behind Jackson County campers
Lincoln County inmate hospitalized after attempting escape
Warning: flooding from Florence will only get worse
Monte Sano art festival brings in hundreds of local art lovers
Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect
Florence drags in a few clouds and showers Sunday
Community Events