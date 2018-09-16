Speech to Text for BODY FOUND IN WOODS BEHIND JACKSON CO. CAMPERS

a body buried in the woods. that's what jackson county deputies found ... while carrying out a missing persons search warrant at a home and two recreational campers. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. deputies say they suspected foul play early on. they made their disturbing find off jackson county road 86. waay31's sierra phillips talked with people who live in the area ... and told her they can't believe this is happening. i'm here on county road 86 where some area residents told me they are surprised to find out a body was buried behind those two campers.- but one neighbor i talked to said police lights have become a common occurrence along this road recently right now it seems like a quiet road but-- yesterday the jackson county sheriffs office, scottsboro police, and madison county sheriffs office were carrying out search warrants in relation to a missing persons case thats when they found a not yet identified white man buried in the woods the missing persons case has been going on for a week-- and the jackson county sheriffs office says they suspected foul play early on they also say an autosopy is needed to identify who this man was we don't yet know the exact address of where this happened-- or who ... might be a suspect. in woodville sp waay31 news