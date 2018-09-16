Clear

BODY FOUND IN WOODS BEHIND JACKSON COUNTY CAMPERS

Deputies found a buried body in Woodville after carrying out a search warrant in connection to a missing person's case.

Posted: Sat Sep 15 21:44:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 15 21:44:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

a body buried in the woods. that's what jackson county deputies found ... while carrying out a missing persons search warrant at a home and two recreational campers. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. deputies say they suspected foul play early on. they made their disturbing find off jackson county road 86. waay31's sierra phillips talked with people who live in the area ... and told her they can't believe this is happening.
