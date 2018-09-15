Speech to Text for Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting

and i'm marylee melendez. huntsville policeare investigating the robbery shooting that happened this morning on marie avenue. that's near jordan lane road in northwest huntsville. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with neighbors who say this seems very unusual for their normally quiet street. look live early this morning a 36- year-old victim had car trouble ...when walking around marie avenue, a man approached him demanding money. pkg john ray used to live on marie avenue i was shocked to be honest. it's normally quiet around him. i just recently moved out of my apartment. so i'm glad it didn't happen to me. john ray told me the robbery shooting that took place in his neighborhood could have happened to anyone. this morning---when the shooter approached the victim asking for money...the victim first told him no. huntsville police say the man shot him in the leg ...the victim finally gave him the wallet filled with lots of cash. you have to be aware of your surroundings. i hope everyone around here takes this as a message to always be careful. huntsville police were very limited with their information at this time and couldn't confirm if the shooter is still on the lose...or the condition of the victim...but no arrests have been made. you don't need a criminal like that on the lose. he could do it to anybody. look live once we learn more information about this robbery shooting, we'll be sure to release that information over to you all. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.