Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting

The incident happened on Marie Avenue in Northwest Huntsville

Posted: Sat Sep 15 16:42:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 15 16:42:49 PDT 2018
and i'm marylee melendez. huntsville policeare investigating the robbery shooting that happened this morning on marie avenue. that's near jordan lane road in northwest huntsville. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with neighbors who say this seems very unusual for their normally quiet street. look live early this morning a 36- year-old victim had car trouble ...when walking around marie avenue, a man approached him demanding money. pkg john ray used to live on marie avenue i was shocked to be honest. it's normally quiet around him. i just recently moved out of my apartment. so i'm glad it didn't happen to me. john ray told me the robbery shooting that took place in his neighborhood could have happened to anyone. this morning---when the shooter approached the victim asking for money...the victim first told him no. huntsville police say the man shot him in the leg ...the victim finally gave him the wallet filled with lots of cash. you have to be aware of your surroundings. i hope everyone around here takes this as a message to always be careful. huntsville police were very limited with their information at this time and couldn't confirm if the shooter is still on the lose...or the condition of the victim...but no arrests have been made. you don't need a criminal like that on the lose. he could do it to anybody. look live once we learn more information about this robbery shooting, we'll be sure to release that information over to you all. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

Shooting victim's family calls for change

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

