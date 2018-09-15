Speech to Text for Week 4: Friday Night Football Part 1

well hi again everyone and welcome to week numberof friday night football... ... now we're in the middle of the playoff hunt as there are just .... weeks left of the regular season... big matchups tonight including ..... and ... just a few of the games we have for you tonight its our game of the week, decatur vs athens.... big 6a region 7 matchup, first quarter... trentin duuper to #8 kenneth williams waaaaay in the corner thats a td decatur leads 7 nebraska commit logan smothers hands itto 20 lakeydron boykin. tied game. this time, duuper keeps it hes going to run far 14-7 red raiders on top. logan smothers says oh i can do that too! keeps it tied at 14. now don't blink , because it's duuper again, man these qbs are good. 21-14 decatur up. but its' the golden eagles who get the repeat win.. 29- 27. what a close game. the huntsville panthers taking on the james clemens jets tonight---and it didn't take long for the jets to take off. chris cooke powering his way into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game-- but that wasn't the only points on the board... the jets racked up 27 points..shutting out the panthers for most of the first half. the panthers though not out of the hunt...they came back with two touchdowns including this run by stoney patton inside the 10. that was quickly followed by this dart by quarterback jackson glover to hayden neighbors... bringing the score to 14-27. but james clemens was able to hang on...and then run away with it for a final of 62 to 19 over huntsville. over to sparkman hosting grissom at the start of the 2nd half with the senators up 7-0 hunter martin rolls out and throws it up for alonte harvey who has all day to wait on the ball to get there, but makes the nice catch that sets the senators up near the goalline and and the go for it all on this pass but can't get the completion.. they would have to settle for this field goal to go up 10-0 grissom desperately trying to make something happen, try a little too hard and end up fumbling on the option pitch, sparkman's defense would recover that loose ball. sparkman wins 17 to 13 we take you out to florence where the falcons look to bounce back after last weeks loss... taking on bob jones. we'll start late in the first quarter its the patriots striking first... caden rose finds michael riley who breaks a tackle and crosses the goalline for a 29 yard hookup.... bob jones takes an early lead... but not so fast... the falcons ansering quick, within the same minute of play... cadarrius thompson takes the hand off and makes a couple of patriots miss... booking it 65 yards to the house.... thats good enought for a 7 to 6 lead. falcons on top. bob jones on their next possession looking to respond.... rose drops back to pass and finds who else... its his man michael riley again... for the 49 yard strike. that tandem was on all night long but in the end its florence winning this one 39 to 28. bob jones drops two in a row. headed out to muscle shoals now where the trojans are taking on the hartselle tigers... and coming out of halftime muscle shoals was in control 14 to nothing.... that trojan defense was giving hartselle a tough time for a majority of the game... here in the third quarter... ian bodine takes the handoff but is met by that trojan defense and goes nowhere.... well if you cant do it on the ground... lets try by air.... tigers quarterback luke godsey drops back to pass but the blitz gets to him before he can make the play... we take you to the fourth quarter now where the tigers finally make something happen... just look at this play.... godsey rolls to his left and throws to the complete other side of the field to find his receiver....after that hartselle found their groove and would go on towin the game 15 to 14. the hazel green trojans came to play tonight as they took on the lee high generals. chase starling runs the ball and leaps into the endzone by the end of the first quarter the trojans are already up 29 to nothing the generals try to make a come back but its just not there. hazel green intercepts and runs the ball back home trojans finish on top 78 to