Speech to Text for Week 4: Friday Night Football Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll go now to milton frank for fort paynve vs jemison. teams are all knotted up at 7 in the first quarter. it's fort payne's turn to answer the jags, jordan bain with the cannon throwing for nearly 70 yards! the quarterback strikes again with short pass and a missed tackle ending with a 30 yard touchdown. don't worry because jemison strikes back with a great hand off rushing touchdown . jaguars continues to fight and gets the short quarterback sneak. fort payne and jemison go back and forth and fort payne pulls it out for the win for a final score of 41 to 33. alright now to scottsboro vs guntersville, battle of the wilcats. both teams started the game off a little slow. but as the end of the first quarter approached, guntersville picked up the pace down the field. watch this play right here, number 15 logan pate will take the ball sixty-four yards for a wildcat touchdown. giving guntersville a six to zero lead with one minute left in the first quarter. but scottsboro didn't let that phase them. they'll keep moving the ball down the filed. a few quick passes by qb gannon reyes brought scottsboro to 1st and goal. next play number 28 jacob manning carries the ball into the end zone and a good extra point gave scottsboro the lead seven to six. final score: guntersville wins 21 to 7 let's go now to east limestone where the indians were hosting the madison county tigers first possession for the indians, after a great kickoff return,zack crosby gets the handoff and plows into the endzone for the 10 yard touchdown--eve n takes a hit but it can't stop him--indians take a 7-0 lead. the tigers next few drives stalled, but they did have a few good plays like this nice screen pass to the running back but they couldn't produce the points in the first half meanwhile, with the score now 14-0 east limestone, the indians strike again, this time with a monstrous 60 yard catch and run by cj yarbrough for another indians td making it 20-0...east limestone gets the easy win 48 to 14 the decatur heritage eagles hosting the r.a. hubbard cheifs tonight... both teams coming into week 4 undefeated! and it was a 1a battle tonight... opening kick off--and it didn't take long to get this game started--and it's jones the 8th grader from courtland---who weaves his way through traffic and takes it all the way to the house for a touchdown chiefs! extra point was good and the chiefs put a quick 7 on the board. arthur orr in at qb for the eagles---he breaks left and finds big boy james wilson who brings it in for a first down. orr hands it off this time to colton keith who barrels his way down the side for a nice gain... but the eagles would not be able to convert those yards into points... orr steps up and throws to the center where tyson garth was right there to pick it off!ra hubbard runs away with it for a final of 41 to 20