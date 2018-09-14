Speech to Text for Troopers investigate fatal wreck in Meridianville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just have a spot in my heart for the family and friends" that woman saw the deadly accident in meridianville tonight...and rushed to try and help.. it happened just after four p-m on southbound 2-31... the person driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live with the exclusive interview -- with the woman who saw it all unfold right in front of her. the accident happened right here at the corner of monroe rd... and 231... less than a football field away several waffle house employees were taking their break when they saw the accident happen... kirsti lanier/saw the accident "we looked up and saw an 18 wheeler and started runnin." kirsti lanier works at waffle house... and she called 9-1-1 right away... she has some emergency medical technician training... and tried her best to provide as much first aid as possible... but it was incredibly difficult... because the driver was pinned against the utility pole... kirsti lanier/saw the accident "we came up with a game plan of lets try and pry this door open. the door wasn't moving. the truck was too heavy." lanier says the truck driver was distraught and passing around the scene... kirsti lanier/saw the accident "he tried. he honked. he slammed as hard as he could trying to miss her. he even swerved a little bit, but that truck was just too big to make a fast movement." every time she comes to work lanier will be thinking of this accident... and be praying for the friends and family of the driver... kirsti lanier/saw the accident "we tried our hardest and we'll never forget, ya know?" right now alabama state troopers are investigating to figure out exactly what happened... the madison county coroner is not releasing the identity of the driver right now because they are still informing the family... reporting live in meridianville... kody fisher... waay 31