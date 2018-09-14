Speech to Text for decatur horse rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

asflorence makes its way through north and south carolina right now, a group from that areais staying safe with their 10 horses right here in the tennessee valley. thanks to the owners of celebration arena in decatur, the group was able to come a week before they planned to - so they can stay out of the storm. waay31s sierra phillips was at the celebration arena today to find out more. "i'm here in decatur with mr. gamecock he's one of the he's one of the hurricane evacuees from s. carolina i talked to his owner about how the celebration center opened their doors for them a week before their annual horse show" thompson- "without hesitation he said come on- we can take care of you" curtis thompson has been making the trip from south carolina to alabama for the annual racking horse show in decatur for years-- "we work all year for this" --but this year his group-- including 10 horses-- came a week early because of storms back home "they're just now dealing with the heavy rains- heavy wind- a few down trees" he told me he called celebration arena and they were happy to open their doors a little earlier "it feels good to know we can fall back on it-- on something we've supported for years are willing to support us in our hard time" in decatur sp