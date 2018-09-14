Speech to Text for Parole board finishes review

waay tv dot com. new information about an internal investigation into how a triple murder suspect slipped through the cracks in alabama's parole system. the waay31 i-team learned the state pardon and parole board finished an internal review of a case invovling a triple murder suspect, but won't say what, if any changes are coming. it simply sent this statement. "we are unable to release information regarding policy updates, victim notification changes, progressive discipline application or other measures associated with this review." waay31's breken terry is live in franklin county where one local lawmaker is demanding more transparency. jimmy spencer started his life of crime here in franklin county and was serving a life sentence when he was let out on parole earlier this year one shoals law maker tells me it's unacceptable that the parole board will not release their findings of the review anytime soon. morrow- first of all the public has a right to know and they have a right to be concerned. but the state pardon and parole board isn't in a rush. it told the waay 31 i-team if any permanent changes come are made about policies and regulations nobody will know until they're already in place. graphic "we do not have a timeline for completion, but the matter is a top priority for the board." state representative johnny mack morrow told me that's not enough. morrow- if you allow government officals bureacrats to hide information then your inviting corruption and your invitng bureacrats making decisions that's not in the best interest of the public. spencer is a life long criminal who was serving a life sentence but changes in the law and overcrowding led to the parole board releasing him. bobby longshore told me -he saw the system moving in a flawed direction so he left the parole board after serving 11 years. - the two systems try to accomodate each other but it's not the parole boards job to relieve overcrowding the al dept of corrections the input into the system is what's causing the overcrowding the release strategy is not the answer. after paroled. spencer walked away from a re-entry program and police in sardis arrested him on drug and eluding police charges.the waay 31 i-team discovered it took three weeks for spencer's parole officer to respond to police in sardis. and even then he wouldn't have gone back to prison on those charges. morrow- how many more jimmy spencers are out there that will be paroled? morrow admitted to me it's time to re-look at the lawshe and others voted forbut are blamed for making spencer eligible for parole, and for mistakes in the notification system. morrow- we need to revisit that. how did this person get improperly categorized. who made that mistake? i'd like to know that. if that's why he was paroled then whoever miscategorized him they need to know there are consequences for letting these violent people back in society. we cannot let this happen. currently the parole board is paroling inmates at a 54% rate, which worries many families who have upcoming currently the parole board is paroling inmates at a 54% rate, which worries many families who have upcoming parole hearings for their loved ones killers. live in franklin co