BOE need ti allocate $10M

The Mayor of Huntsville is asking for the city council to allocate an additional 10 million dollars towards roads in the 2019 fiscal year budget.

Posted: Fri Sep 14 15:40:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 15:40:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

money will be spent. "i could go on and on and on about roads that need paving." amanda burns told me she's excited to hear the mayor's asking for an extra 10 million dollars in road money for the 20-19 fiscal year. she said she feels like roads are beating up her car. amanda burns, lives in huntsville, "i'm having to dodge potholes just trying to get here. they can destroy not only the tires but the alignment on the cars.' in the 20-18 fiscal year budget the city allocated 56 million dollars to roads--however they had to fork over 25 million of that to the state---leaving them with only 31 million dollars towards local road projects. the 41 million dollars that would be allocated this coming fiscal year would be spent on local roads.... and this time the city doesn't have to share any of it with the state. the mayor's office told us of that 41 million dollars... 30 million's been allocated towards road construction-- which means widening or extending of existing city streets.... the other 11 million would be allocated towards road repaving. amanda burns,lives in huntsville, "at the rate, we are going with the growth in huntsville we do need our roads repaved we really do." the city council has a work session to discuss the fiscal year budget next wednesday. the city told us it doesn't have a final list of what roads could see construction in the coming year. live in hsv
