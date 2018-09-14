Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Rethinking Treatment for Low Back Pain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information --two studies out of the university of washington say seeing a doctor may not be the best first option for low back pain. both studies show that decreased activity, opioids, and surgery don't work for most patients. professor bianca frogner was moving boxes into this new house, when . cg bianca frogner, phd assoc. prof., dept. of family medicine university of washington in: :05 out: :11 "my legs just kind of buckled out from under me, and i just felt this excruciating pain going from my back down to my legs." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :12 out: :29 her team had analyzed 150 thousand insurance claims and found that patients who saw a physical therapist first for low back pain lowered their probability of getting opioids prescribed by 89 percent, advanced imaging by 28 percent, and an emergency room visit by 15 percent. bianca frogner, phd in: :30 out: :38 "a physical therapist is telling you to move your body in certain ways, and it seems almost too easy that the only thing you need to do is stretch." vo/narration...... physical therapy worked for her, without drugs or a doctor. pain management specialist judy turner reviewed many studies and found that surgery is not indicated for most low back pain problems. cg judith a. turner, phd prof., university of washington school of medicine in: :51 out: 1:01 "all too often, people get the advice to stop everything that they're doing, rest, take some opioid medication. and, we know now that's the wrong treatment." vo/narration...... instead, she found most people responded better to exercise and cognitive behavior therapy like relaxation and pain-coping skills that train the brain to respond differently. professor frogner says insurance coverage often dictates what treatment people receive for pain. bianca frogner, phd in: 1:18 out: 1:25 "i think there just needs to be more studies to understand whether we're really incentivizi patients to see the best provider for the kind of care they need. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast friday morning starts out with some patchy fog and an otherwise mostly sunny sky.temperatures quickly warm, back above average by the afternoon.expect a high in the mid 90s with heat index values in the lower triple digits.an isolated storm can't be ruled out, either.our chance of rain today is 20%.most friday night football games will go off without a hitch. the lasts through the weekend, as well.highs on saturday shoot right back up to the low and mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.we're still tracking florence, too.the most recent data indicates our impact here in the tennessee valley will still be minimal with only isolated showers and storms possible sunday and sunday night.we start clearing out through next