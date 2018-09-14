Speech to Text for Limestone County Shooting Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday. limestone county officials are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight that officials called an apparent love triangle. . according the the sheriff's office ,a man showed up to a trailer on watson lane to confront his girlfriend. he slapped her and her other boyfriend then set baby clothes on fire. the man was shot by the girlfriend's brother, but is expected to be okay. the case will now go to a grand jury to determine