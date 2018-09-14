Speech to Text for FBI Raids Home in Five Points

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news....the f-b-i raided a home in the five points area of huntsville this morning. waay 31 was there as they brought boxes of evidence outside of the home. waay 31's sydney martin is live on rison avenue this morning and sydney the f-b-i isn't saying much about what they were doing there bill, naj-- about 15 f-b-i agents just left this home in the last twenty five minutes. the f-b-i's spokesperson told me quote there was law enforcement action happening at this home--but would not tell me what was going on here. all we know right now is that there is a sold sign outside the home and movers were here this morning. i want you to take a look at video of the agents here... we were told by people in the area that the f-b-i was here since at least 8 o'clock this morning. we saw the bring boxes and bags of evidence of out of the home. there were multiple unmarked cars along with a trailer. and all of the agents were tight lipped