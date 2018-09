Speech to Text for Redstone Arsenal Oktoberfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today--the 24th annual redstone arsenal oktoberfest kicks off!! the event begins at 5 in the after noon and kegs are officially tapped at 6. the oktoberfest is going to be held in the redstone arsenal activity field. admission is 17 dollars for the public and military members get