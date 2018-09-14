Speech to Text for Officer's Murder Charge

devices. happening today ... a status call in the case of a huntsville police officer charged with murder ... officer william darby was charged with murder last month ... and today his attorney's will be back in court to give the judge a case update ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain what we could learn at today's status call ... especially in light of information we learned earlier this week ... we reported monday that the city of huntsville is refusing to hand over evidence in the darby case ... now ... just days later ... there is a chance we could get an update on where that stands at today's status call ... status calls typically happen at the request of the case judge ... to make sure the court is getting regular updates ... prosecutors with the madison county district attorney's office filed a motion monday and asked a judge to force the city to hand over subpoenaed evidence in darby's case ... they initially requested that evidence in may ... but the city continues to push back ... the last documented refusal by the city to hand over that evidence was august 24th ... we could get an update today on where the evidence request stands at the status call ...