Clear

Church Collecting Items for Victims

Church Collecting Items for Victims

Posted: Fri Sep 14 06:57:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 06:57:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Church Collecting Items for Victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the property. a local church right here in the tennessee valley is lending a helping hand to the people impacted by hurricane florence. grant street church in decatur is filling a trailer full of supplies to give to hurricane victims. the church is also collecting personal hygiene items and gas cards. they say so far the community has been a big help. "and what a blessing that that's been that the community just because we said alright we're going who's with us the community has really responded in such a way that it's sounding like we may be taking more than one trailer load." the church is accepting donations through next friday and
Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events