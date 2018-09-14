Speech to Text for Trail of Tears Happening this Weekend

one of the schools concerts. the trail of tears motorcycle ride is happening this weekend. this could cause some traffic delays. riders will finish lunch at rocket city harley davidson at noon saturday. they are taking old highway 20 west to mooreseville road--then north on 72 to the lauderdale county line. drivers can expect long delays at intersections along this route