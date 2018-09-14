Clear

Florence Students Get Training from Actor

Posted: Fri Sep 14 06:49:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

important community issues florence high school theater students got some exclusive one-on-one training with an accomplished broadway actor. kevin mcguire starred in the phantom of the opera, les miserables and numerous other broadway plays and took a special trip to florence to work with theater students. the whole theater class sang in front of mcguire and got tips from him. it really just allows you to think man i really can do this and to be able to pick off of someones brain who is so much wiser than you are for free is incredible it's incredible. mcguire preformed with the students last night
