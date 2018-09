Speech to Text for TSA Found a Loaded Gun in carry-on

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tennessee plates. t-s-a found a loaded gun in a passengers carryon in chattanooga. they took the gun and escorted the traveler away from security. it's the 7th gun found in a carry on in chattanooga. 14 were found last year. unloaded guns are allowed in checked bags. we