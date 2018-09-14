Speech to Text for Double Murder suspect appears in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details...a man accused of killing two people in north courtland last year was in court today where he filed paperwork to be considered for youthful offenders status. kevin deloney junior was 19 at the time of the crime. that makes him eligible for youthful offender status. waay 31's rodneya ross was in the courtroom today and learned what this means for the case. this is the indictment for kevin deloney junior detailing the four counts he is facing. today he was supposed to be arraigned, but that changed when his lawyers asked the judge to consider the youthful offender status. deloney signed the document while in court today. if granted the status he will waive his right to a jury trail and will have a bench trial instead -- which means he will face only the judge. i talked to the county district attorney -- errek jett who told me deloney will then either enter a guilty or non-guilty plea. if found guilty he could face three to six years in prison. once he's out his records will be confidential. if the judge denies his request -- he will then go to an arraignment hearing. deloney's next court date is november 20th where the judge will decide whether to grant him youthful offender status. in lawrence county, rr, waay 31 news. deloney is accused of killing james madden and jimmy bolding in july of 2017.