Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's alyssa martin within the last 10 minutes hurricane florence has made landfall near wrightsville beach, just south east of willimington. taking you live to the carolina coast right now to see what people are dealing with there. expected to be catastrphic rain and flood. overnight around 150 people already stranded in new bern and rescue efforts ongoing.. the tennessee valley authority is releasing water from their large reservoirs to prepare for the heavy rains of hurricane florence. this is to avoid flooding issues. they're releasing water from the fontana dam in north carolina and the cherokee dam in tennessee. sustaining winds of 90 miles per hour blew over this gas station canopy. this is a gas station in topsail beach. the video shows just how powerful this hurricane really is. hurricane florence is currently a category one and is still considered very dangerous. parsons is opening its brand new facility on diamond drive this morning the new building is in huntsville's research park area ... the company is working on first of its kind defensive solutions in this new facility ... bill happening today ... a status call in the case of a huntsville police officer charged with murder ... officer william darby was charged with murder last month ... and today his attorney's will be back in court to give the judge a case update ... two inmates who escaped the cullman county jail have been recaptured in illinois!! john parsons and justin curington escaped during trash pick up according to a report. the inmates reportedly stole a car from a parking lot. huntsville police are searching for wanted suspects accused of credit card fraud. authorities say the men you see here used someone else's debit card at academy sports and purchased multiple items. according to police, the fraudulent use happened last month at the store on drake avenue this morning one victim is in stable but critical condition after a shootout between 2 people at mason court in huntsville. police are still investigating - but they do believe it was drug related. there is a traffic alert happening today. lane closures on interstate 65 today and will last till monday. crews are working near exit 340 in limestone county. the work is expected to be completed by monday at 4 p-m. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.