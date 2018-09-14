Clear
Weather Friday Morning Update

Posted: Fri Sep 14 06:36:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 06:36:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than 400 thousand people wihtout power... we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? friday morning starts out with some patchy fog and an otherwise mostly sunny sky.temperatures quickly warm, back above average by the afternoon.expect a high in the mid 90s with heat index values in the lower triple digits.an isolated storm can't be ruled out, either.our chance of rain today is 20%.most friday night football games will go off without a hitch. the lasts through the weekend, as well.highs on saturday shoot right back up to the low and mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.we're still tracking florence, too.the most recent data indicates our impact here in the tennessee valley will still be minimal with only isolated showers and storms possible sunday and sunday night.we start clearing out through next monday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
