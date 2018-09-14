Clear

Officer's Status Call Today

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on a status call scheduled today regarding the murder case of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby and what could be learned from it

Posted: Fri Sep 14 05:54:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 05:54:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Officer's Status Call Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for both apple and android devices. happening today ... a status call in the case of a huntsville police officer charged with murder ... officer william darby was charged with murder last month ... and today his attorney's will be back in court to give the judge a case update ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain what we could learn at today's status call ... especially in light of information we learned earlier this week ... we reported monday that the city of huntsville is refusing to hand over evidence in the darby case ... now ... just days later ... there is a chance we could get an update on where that stands at today's status call ... status calls typically happen at the request of the case judge ... to make sure the court is getting regular updates ... prosecutors with the madison county district attorney's office filed a motion monday and asked a judge to force the city to hand over subpoenaed evidence in darby's case ... they initially requested that evidence in may ...
