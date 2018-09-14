Clear

Parsons Ribbon Cutting

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on the opening of a new Parsons facility in Huntsville's Research Park area and what projects will be operating out of it

Posted: Fri Sep 14 05:19:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 05:19:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Parsons Ribbon Cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

android devices. happening today ... parsons is opening its new 25,000 square foot facility in huntsville's research park area ... i toured the facility andwe were the first to get a look inside the brand new building on diamond drive ... waay31's sarah singleterry is live there now to explain why the company is expanding and the innovative work that's happening inside the new building ... parsons is no stranger to huntsville ... they've been in a facility over on bradford drive for years ... but new business and a growing huntsville community meant the need for more space ... take a look at this video from inside that brand new facility ... this is video you'll only see on waay 31 this morning ... at least six parsons projects will operate out of this facility ... one of them ... a first of its kind laser that will go on a military vehicle and be used to remove explosive devices from the battle field ... these lasers operate at a distance ... which eliminates the need for a human to be close to the explosive ... possibly saving hundreds of lives ... "this will be something that has not been done in the military ever. we're pretty proud of being on the cutting edge of that technology, delivering that to the war fighter." with this new facility comes fifty plus new jobs ... parsons broke ground on this facility in october ... and they'll officially open the doors this morning with a ceremony starting
