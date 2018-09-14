Speech to Text for Man Stabs three people

tonight waay 31 is learning more about what led up to a 25 year old man stabbing three of his family members. the jackson county sheriff's office told us deputies believe he may have eaten the stabbing happened in the town of bryant in jackson county... it's not far from the georgia and tenessee state lines. today waay 31's sydney martin went out to bryant and learned someone originally called 9-1-1 about a domestic disturbance...and then the situation became violent when deputies were already in route. "there is no crime scene tape left at this home. but it was a very different scene with emergency crews responded and found three people stabbed inside this home." "those thing do happen. it's sad that it happened out here and i feel terrible for the family." one neighbor on county road 131 told me he didn't want to be identified...but woke up early thursday morning to the sound of sirens speeding by his home. the jackson county sheriff's office told me it recieved a call about 3 in the morning.the caller said tyler blackwell stabbed his mother in the chest, stepfather in the arm and stepbrother in the hand. rocky harnen, jackson county sheriff's office "how difficult could it be to stab your mama? it's difficult. we see that with drug users they're not in their right mind." deputy chief rocky harnen saidblackwell's mother was flown to the hospital in tennessee and the other two families were taken by ambulance to be checked out. the sheriff's office also told me after deputies arrested blackwell and put him in a patrol car he passed out.he was taken a different hospital in serious condition. the neighbor i talked to told us he didn't know the family personally... "everybody knows who everybody is. we don't have block parties. we are kind of independent." in jackson co sm waay 31 news. now the sheriff's office told us the stepbrother has been released from the hospital. the status of the other two victim's is unknown. it also told us onceblackwell is released from the hospital he could be facing mulitple charges ranging from assault to attempted