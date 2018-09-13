Speech to Text for Child falls through bleachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... one shoals mom is on a mission to raise awareness about bleacher safety after her child fell through the bleachers at a local high school. 5-year-old case morrow was flown to children's hospital in birmingham after he fell through the bleachers at sheffield high school while watching his cousin play football. waay31's breken terry shows us how this mom is working with the school system and law makers to make bleachers safer, breken? i am here at sheffield high schools football field where case morrow fell 15 feet through these bleachers. his mom tells me he had a slight concussion, bruises and scrapes. but she wants other parents to know the dangers and how quickly something like this could happen. putnam- i don't want another mom or dad to get that call or witness that. last tuesday, christina putnam tells us she got one of the worst phone calls a parent could get. case went with his uncle to the junior varsity football game and fell through a gap in the visitor side bleachers at sheffield's football stadium. putnam- he's little and i just wanted him to be okay. putnam rushed down to children's hospital in birmingham and case was released the next day. now putnam wants all school bleachers to have more safety measures. putnam- that have these dangers and these risks and that's really all i want to change let's fill the gap. sheffield city schools tell us they were already working on a plan to get new visitor side bleachers at the football stadium which could cost over $200,000. burch- we hope by track season to have some new bleachers in place. putnam tells us she thinks sheffield city schools are taking a proactive approach to this scary situation and she hopes other schools will do the same. putnam- it's amazing what you can do when you come together. look live tag: putnam tells me she's calling lawmakers and working on a plan to help various schools get funding to fix any dangerous bleachers. in sheffield bt waay31. putnam tells us case is doing just fine and got to go back to school this week. case also got to meet the sheffield police officer who helped him after he fell. putnam tells us she is incredibly thankful to all of the first responders who helped her son. new this evening...