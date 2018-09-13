Clear
Auburn and Seattle Storm

See the common thread between two teams

Posted By: Lynden Blake

draft. now what do the auburn tigers have in common with the seattle storm? lets see a college football team.. a wmba basketball team?? two differnt sports, buttt after the storms impressive wmba championship win yesterday, auburn fans may want to pay attention. check this out. so it's the storms' third championship... the previous two coming in 2004 and 2010. both years auburn has gone undefeated, yes the fateful 2004 season which ended in just a sugar bowl win, and the year ofcam. so 2018.. well 2-0 start, so it's perfect as of now, but yall know auburn has a long season ahead. but hey, this may just give tiger fans a little extra hope heading into lsu weekend. because if history repeats itself things are lookin good. ad-lib sports cross talk for 24/7 coverage you can
