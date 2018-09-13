Speech to Text for Hurricane Relief Donation scam

yet. new information.... today the better business bureau wants you to be aware scammers are pretending to accept donations for hurricane relief. waay31's steven dilsizian learned how these scammers try to trick people and what you can do to avoid it. the better business bureau says they've sadly seen this time and time again... when a weather related disaster strikes... so do scammers. elizabeth garcia - president of north alabama bbb "one of the things that scammers do is in general that they play on our emotions and this is of course a perfect time to do just that very successfully" elizabeth garcia is the president of the north alabama better business bureau and is all too familiar with scammers pretending to create hurricane relief disaster charities. garcia "well generally relating to disasters... they will target everybody" with hurricane florence impacting people throughout the east coast... garcia wants people to be aware of who they are donating money to... because far too often... the money you could be donating won't go toward anything at all. shanice zeigler says she plans to donate to the relief efforts. shanice zeigler - looking to donate to hurricane relief "you gotta put yourself in the same situation if it was just your family or something like that and you lost everything you would want someone to help you as well." but zeigler has seen scammers try and get to her online. "most of the time it be on social media... so they do like pop ups or they be trying to send friend requests and do cash app and all stuff like that" the better business bureau wants people to keep these things in mind when looking to make a donation... - "be aware of emails, text messages, phone calls, or social media posts - do not click on any links in emails or websites - choose well established charitable organizations - if company uses strong arm tactics or gets aggressive it is most likely a scammer" zeigler says she'll be smart about who she gives her money to and wants everyone to do the same. "you actually have to do your background history when it comes to stuff like that" in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. for more information on how to avoid scammers go to our website at