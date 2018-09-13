Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women: Brenda Martin

are being evacuated. new details... tonight, five local women will soon receive awards from the women's economic development council foundation. it will take place later this month at the "women honoring women" event. i sat down with one of the honorees, brenda martin.. martin is the host of "inside huntsville" and a former waay 31 news anchor. she is using her journey to self-confidence to inspire future generations. brenda martin is a television personality who is very well- connected in huntsville. 19. "i would say, i had a blessed life in this environment." she is the host of "inside huntsville" on e-tv. martin interviews state and local leaders ... presses authorities on community issues ... and sifts through information to get to the root of a problem. martin started her career in television on waay 31. she anchored two talk shows in the early 80's called -- "morning waay" and "dialogue." she would then go on to become the first news anchor for another local t-v station. but, she wasn't always this assertive, take-charge woman. 1. as a young girl, i lacked self-confidence. martin decided to enroll herself in charm school... 3.i was accepted, because i knew, based on what they taught, it would help me. it taught her about social graces and how to enhance her social skills. the classes gave her the confidence to pursue modeling . 4. i was blessed to work in the states and eventually model for amelia pucci in venice, italy doing runway work. it wasn't just martin's physical beauty that had people talking... she was a quick-learner and very ambitious. she decided to pursue other career options... martin stopped modeling and got a job in corporate america... where she quickly moved up the ranks. 6. i started in customer service, sales, management and was eventually promoted to administrative employment manager in xerox. her husband, frank, was by her side the entire time. but, the high school sweethearts' hit a roadblock... right at the peak of martin's career. 8. he was working for gt at the time and told me, they only want me to go to this place called huntsville, alabama. we will only be there for 2 years. those two years, turned into several decades. 12. i eventually realized that i was going to be here. i needed to decide what i was going to do. she opened a school, called "tiffany's academy" .. its named after her daughter. 16. wherever i go, i find or run into one of my kids. some of them are judges and lawyers sadly, her husband of 43 years passed away. it was rough, but... 23. when things would come to me as obstacles, challenges, i would just stand firm. i would stand firm, i would think about it and determine it was not going to break me. she lives by the motto... 22. there's no such thing as coincidences. to me, they are god-incidences. he gives you tests, these obstacles, to make you stronger martin knows, her husband is watching over her family. she encourages other woman... to not let fear, or a lack of confidence stop them from pursuing their goals. 35. if you think you can, you can. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the w-e-d-c foundation's "women honoring women" event. it is thursday, september 20th at the von braun center. money raised from the event will go towards scholarships and educational workshops for college women. if you want to purchase a ticket or learn