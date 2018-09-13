Speech to Text for Grissom HS Changes Security Procedures

reported injuries... new at six... huntsville city schools says it's simply a coincidence that grissom high school is changing security gate procedures after a student made a threatening post on social media. grissom will lock all of the outside gates to the school except for one. its to limit the number of access points. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at the high school now - steven what else have you learned about this decision? this gate right here off of meadowbrook drive is the only gate that will be open during the school day. huntsville city schools tells me by having one... controlled... entrance... it only helps school security and monitoring traffic flow. to get into grissom high school during the school day... there is now only one way to go. take sot: justin robinson - went to grissom high school "theres only gonna be one gate and its probably through the courtyard or something" the school principal sent an email to parents to inform them all school gates will be closed during the day except for the entrance off of meadowbrook drive. the emailsent wednesday evening?-- also talked about a student being suspended for making threatening comments on social media... huntsville city schools says the two do not go hand in hand. take sot: keith ward - huntsville city schools "no the social media post and the gates are basically two unrelated things" school spokesman keith ward says changes to the gate police started weeks ago... and after analyzing traffic patterns... the principal believed it was time to make the change. take sot: ward "but she wanted to wait until we had enough of a traffic pattern study and everything into the school year before we made the changes" justin robinson went to grissom high school and is worried about what happens in an emergency. take sot: justin robinson - went to grissom high school "its gonna be hard cause they all gotta go through one gate you know and everybody gotta rush out... its gonna be so much drama... too much" ward told me the school has emergency plans in place and was clearedwith the fire marshall on wednesday.... he wants to emphasize this change coming after a social media post was not intended. take sot: ward "yes... just a coincidence" the school locks all of the gates beginning at 9 in the morning and re-open all of the gates at the end of the school day. reporting live in huntsville.... steven