Car Wreck on Winchester Road

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on a wreck on Winchester Road that sent two teens to the hospital

Posted: Thu Sep 13 10:17:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 13 10:17:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Car Wreck on Winchester Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm bill young... breaking news ... in the last hour we learned one buckhorn high school student ... possibly two ...were involved in a car wreck this morning on winchester road in madison county ... ight now we know one person was med-flighted ... the other taken by ambulance to huntsville hospital ... that's where we find our waay 31's sarah singleterry ... she's live now to walk us through everything we know so far about that wreck ...
