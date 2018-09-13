Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

and 1999. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? hot, muggy conditions are on tap for thursday.temp eratures hit the lower 90s again this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.we'll be adding a few thunderstorms to the mix as well with a 30% chance of rain.it'll be even hotter tomorrow - in the mid 90s.fortunatel y, rain chances are lower so friday night football and other plans shouldn't be impacted. looking ahead to the weekend, we keep the mainly dry but hot trend going.highs saturday and sunday continue in the lower 90s.there is still some uncertainty going forward into the beginning of next week, however.the path of the remnants of florence have been somewhat difficult to nail down, and at this point, the outer bands of showers will likely barely graze our easternmost counties.as a result, rain chances are minimal monday and tuesday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door.