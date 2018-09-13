Speech to Text for Silver Airways Ribbon Cutting

happening today ... we're just hours away from the first silver airways flight taking off from the huntsville international airport ... the airline was supposed to start carrying passengers from huntsville to orlando back in may ... but about two weeks before that first flight the airline announced it wasn't ready. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the airport to explain what caused that delay and what the airline is doing now to make sure it doesn't happen again ... this morning the airport is citing issues with the federal aviation administration as the cause of the nearly three and a half month delay on silver airways taking off in huntsville ... a fleet of silver airways a-t-r 600 air crafts that were supposed to come to huntsville weren't certified by the federal aviation administration in time for the scheduled spring take off ... i'm told that's what caused the delay back in may ... and get this ... those planes still aren't ready today ... that's why silver airways is moving forward with plan b ... bringing in a fleet of s-o-b 340 air crafts to serve huntsville until those a-t-r's are ready ... jana kuner "they did not want to delay the launch any further or cause any issues for customers. they are going ahead and launching the service with their sobs right now the