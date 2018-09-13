Clear
Local students remember 9/11

Students who were not alive during 9/11 lhonored those who died in the attacks.

Posted By: Jesse Merrick

respective stations .... students at saint john the baptist catholic school in madison honored today's 9-11 anniversary as well... students at the kindergarten through 8th grade school remembered the day by wearing red, white and blue... they also gathered around the schools flag pole to say the pledge of allegiance... one eighth grader we spoke with told us he knows today is a dark day in history ... even though he didn't live through it ... parker pruitt "just a sad day for what happened back then in 2001. just the terrible events." students in the saint john's book club are also reading a book about 9-11 written from a fifth grade student's perspective
