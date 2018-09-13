Speech to Text for Local help on the way for those bracing for Hurricane Florence

public safety radio.. some local utility crews from across the tennessee valley are already in the carolinas... or preparing to go to the carolinas to deal with the aftermath of hurricane florence. waay 31's kody fisher is live at huntsville utilities. he's finding out exactly what those linemen are expecting to walk into... kody. huntsville utilities already has several crews in the carolinas... the tennessee valley authority will be sending 80 people... and the joe wheeler electric membership cooperative will also send several crews. which shows just how serious all of those different organizations are taking this storm... one joe wheeler e-m-c lineman says they take it seriously... because they've seen what a storm like this can do... patrick turner is a lineman for joe wheeler e-m-c... and has seen first hand the damage a storm like florence can cause... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "in the past we've seen catastrophic stuff. trees down, power lines down, roads blocked." nats: screw driver as people in the carolinas board up their homes in preparation for fifty plus mile per hour winds... turner and joe wheeler e-m-c are among the linemen preparing too... making sure one of their do it all trucks is ready to go... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "it has the capability of lifting material up in the air, transformers, breakers, what have you, cross arm. it's like having a third hand to the lineman that's up in the bucket." from his experience... turner says all of the linemen will work long days... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "12-16 hours a day. sometimes even longer." even with long hours... it could take a while to get all of the power back on... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "it could be up to several weeks. sometimes we'll send the first crew down and after a couple weeks we normally swap out with another fresh crew." those crews will have to deal with potentially deadly dangers... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "live power lines sometimes." but it's all worth it to see the looks on people's faces as they roll up to get their power working again... patrick turner/joe wheeler emc "they're very glad to see us coming." turner says money from fema reimburses linemen for the work they do to get power back on... joe wheeler e-m-c is a smaller co-op... so they can't send as many people as huntsville utilities... but they're planning on sending two trucks with crews... and maybe more if the situation is really bad... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...