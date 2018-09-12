clift farms development

Clear

breland "this is going to be a live, work, and play community, a lot of resturants, medical, a couple thousand single-family homes" right now this is 550 acres of farmland but after the groundbreaking ceremony this morning construction has officially started to convert this property off of 72 to retail residenral and medical space everyone i talked to in this area told me they are excited about the change riley "why wouldn't i be?" crow "actually- we are" ...but with more retail and housing comes more drivers crow "the traffic is bad along 72 - but its to be expected we would like to see more widening of 72" a development spokesperson told me thats exactly what is planned-- which they say should keep the traffic at bay-- drivers i talked to today didnt seem worried about the traffic either riley "if its anything like south parkway then yes but i dont think it can get a whole lot worse than that" in madison sierra phillips waay31 news
