Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women: Sandra Cepeda

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, five local women will soon receive awards from the women's economic development council foundation. it will take place later this month at the "women honoring women" event. i sat down with one of the honorees, sandra cepeda.. she has cancer and is using her journey to encourage others to follow their dreams. the trials and tribulations of entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart...which is why sandra cepeda lives and breathes by the motto.... sandra- 20. "i can do all things through christ who strengthens me." cepeda was born in colombia.... she was 16-- when she packed her bags and moved to washington, d.c. by herself. her goal... to seek the american dream. years later... it turned out to be a nightmare. cepeda - 3.i never had to look for a job before, so i was getting a little stressed out about it.4. i was not eating much, i was not sleeping much. cepeda went to the place she felt most at-peace... church. cepeda- 6. i was disgruntled. i was like, god ain't showing me nothing. i keep praying, praying and nothing. she wanted to start a company -- and name it "c-s-s-a"... cepeda systems software analysis... she said the name just came to her. but, she needed to see a sign... that it was the right move. while at church.... sandra- 7. the third chart had 4 paragraphs. they bolded the first letter in each paragraph. i give you one guess what it spelled." c-s-s-a. sandra- 1. it was really just a god moment. cepeda opened her business and hung inspirational messages -- like this--on the walls, windows... even clocks in her office! then, things started to fall into place. she was living on cloud nine... until, she was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2007. sandra- 14. that was the first time in life where it became very clear to me that i was not in control. doctors told her most people with that type of tumor have digestive issues.. use feeding tubes... and have extreme pro- longed bouts of pain. but, cepeda experienced none of that... she still worked regular hours and exercised consistently. her doctors were shocked. sandra- 15. she said there is no way medically that you should be able to do that. 16. there is great power in prayer. she said absolutely, there is no other explanation. cepeda is still not cancer free... but the tumor was reduced by 50-percent. she has a new lease on life... and is using every moment to thank god and share her story with the w-e-d-c foundation scholars. sandra- 21. god has a perfect plan for them. there is something that will not get done on earth, unless they do it. as a 2018- women honor women recipient... she is looking forward to seeing those scholars awarded for their merits in the near future. the huntsville- madison county chamber of commerce named c-s-s-a -- as one of the best places to work in the area in 2016 and best women owned business in 2017. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the w-e-d-c foundation's "women honoring women" event. it is thursday, september 20th at the von braun center. money raised from the event will go towards scholarships and educational workshops for college women. if you want to purchase a ticket or learn more about the organization, go to waaytv.com.