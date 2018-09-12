Clear

New Development Coming in Madison near Highway 72

Farm land across from Target in Madison on Highway 72 will be a new development called Clift Farms.

right now - construction is underway on a 550 acre retail, residential and medical development off of highway 72. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. you're looking at video of the property from waay 31's sky- tracker its located just across the highway from target the space is set to have 500,000 square feet of its own retail waay 31's sierra phillips spoke with area drivers about whether the development could add some extra traffic headaches breland "this is going to be a live, work, and play community, a lot of resturants, medical, a couple thousand single-family homes" right now this is 550 acres of farmland but after the groundbreaking ceremony this morning construction has officially started to convert this property off of 72 to retail residenral and medical space everyone i talked to in this area told me they are excited about the change riley "why wouldn't i be?" crow "actually- we are" ...but with more retail and housing comes more drivers crow "the traffic is bad along 72 - but its to be expected we would like to see more widening of 72" a development spokesperson told me thats exactly what is planned-- which they say should keep the traffic at bay-- drivers i talked to today didnt seem worried about the traffic either riley "if its anything like south parkway then yes but i dont think it can get a whole lot worse than that" in madison sierra phillips waay31 news the land was in the same family since 1850 until it was sold to breland companies. no word yet on
