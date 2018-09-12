Speech to Text for Lincoln county schools

overdose deaths in the united states. new this evening lincoln county wants to take out a 32 million dollar bond to help fund a new elementary school the lincoln county schools director tells waay31 - constant maintenance blanche elementary school is becoming very costly and at this point it may be worth just building an entirely new facility. today waay31's steven dilsizian visited the current elementary school to see the current condition himself. im here at blanche elementary school where this building behind me has been standing for the last 70 years... you can even start to see here some of the brick is deteriorating on the outside... now this school is the oldest standing school in lincoln county... and the county commission says now is the time to do something about that. take vo: county commissioner david sanders tells me over 17 million dollars will go to building the new elementary school.... and around 7 million dollars will go toward an extension at lincoln high school. because of a state law...city schools must receive money as well...with a projected 8 million dollars going to them...janet mires says a change at blanche elementary school needs to happen now. take sot: janet mires - lives in fayetteville "not just to have a new building but to have new equipment... more modernized... that way when they get out of the school, they will be ready for what's really out there" the county commission believes the changes can be made without having to increase tax rates in the area... they are considering the proposal at this time. the decision is not expected to