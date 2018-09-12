Speech to Text for Man charged with trafficking Heroin

androids... new at 5... the man on yourscreen-- thomas watson--- is in the madison county jail tonight being held on a 2 point 6 million dollar bond! he's accused of trafficking heroin in the city of huntsville. waay 31 learned watson was one of four people arrested on drug charges during a recent bust. narcotic agentsrecover ed heroin along with other drugs, weapons, and money inside several homes in north huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at the huntsville police department after learning more about what police got off the streets. dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me it believes watson was involved in a heroin trafficking organization and putting him back in jail will make the city's streets safer. huntsville police, s-w-a-t, and multiple drug enforcement agencies helped serve the 8 warrants that helped investigators arrest four people. michael watson is locked up in the madison county jail after a multi-agency investigationfo und about 30 to 40 thousand dollars worth of heroin. that's equal to about 170 hits of the drug. russell glass addiction counselor "there is more people using deadly drugs. this heroin opioidepidemic is deadly." huntsville police believe watson is a part of a heroin trafficking organization...an d russell glass an addiction counselor told me thinks police are right... russell glass addiction counselor "folks that are street dealers are selling to support their own habit. this guy is certainly not i would think." huntsville police said agents found 9 thousand dollars and several guns when they arrested watson. russell glass addiction counselor"the lifestyle of using and dealing is a dangerous lifestyle." according to police evidence in these lengthy investigations can be gathered through informants and undercover police officers. the other three people arrested were caught with marijuana, guns and cocaine. glass told me getting drugs off the street could help save lives. russell glass addiction counselor "when people shoot drugs that they get off the street they have no idea what it's mixed with. so everytime they use it's literally a crapshoot." now police told me all the drugs recovered will be sent for toxicology. live in hsv sm