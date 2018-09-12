Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Ways to Treat Thyroid Disease

women are more at risk than men, with one in eight women developing thyroid problems in her lifetime, especially after pregnancy and menopause. if you notice symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, constipation, or depression, seek treatment from your doctor. but you can also bring treatment into your home with how you live. it's only a few centimeters long, but the thyroid plays a big role. out: :26 "the thyroid gland is super important for the body. it controls or regulates metabolism. it controls energy, it helps control our brain metabolism which is very important and also can affect our skin. and so having the thyroid balanced within our system effects everything." an estimated 27 million americans, half undiagnosed, suffer from thyroid disease. natural remedies are not a cure, but they can lower stress, prevent disease, and make you feel better. a healthy diet, focusing on citrus fruits, leafy greens, coconut oil, ginger, and whole grains like quinoa and buckwheat can offer antioxidants and vitamin b12. studies show that apple cider vinegar boosts metabolism and weight loss; a major issue with hypothyroidism. also, take time to soak up the sun and help your body generate vitamin d to improve immune function, or consider taking the medicinal herb ashwagandha that has been used for centuries to protect nerves and reduce inflammation. women's health network states that your stress response can directly influence thyroid function because the stress hormone cortisol can inhibit high thyroid stimulating hormones. getting adequate sleep, meditating, practicing breathing exercises, and taking time to relax can counter unnecessary stress.